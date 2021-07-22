Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 36/26 Sunny 0
Incheon 34/26 Sunny 0
Suwon 36/25 Sunny 0
Cheongju 36/24 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 36/23 Sunny 60
Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 20
Jeonju 36/23 Sunny 0
Gwangju 36/23 Sunny 10
Jeju 31/26 Sunny 10
Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 0
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
(END)
