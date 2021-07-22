Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 34/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 36/25 Sunny 0

Cheongju 36/24 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/23 Sunny 60

Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 36/23 Sunny 0

Gwangju 36/23 Sunny 10

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 10

Daegu 34/24 Cloudy 0

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

(END)

