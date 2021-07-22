Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable

09:20 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Thursday it has maintained South Korea's credit rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.

Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level of the agency's sovereign ratings, since 2012.
