(Olympics) schedule-Day 1

All News 09:00 July 23, 2021

Tokyo, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Saturday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All times are local.

- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Mixed team event, round of 16-final (9:30 a.m.-5:04 p.m.)

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's singles, preliminaries (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Men's doubles, preliminaries (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Women's singles, preliminaries (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Women's doubles, preliminaries (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, preliminaries (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.-10 p.m.)

- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's featherweight, round of 32 (11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. / 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)

- Equestrian (Equestrian Park)
Individual dressage, preliminaries (5 p.m.-10:15 p.m.)

- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Women's individual epee, round of 64-final (9 a.m.-9:25 p.m.)
Men's individual sabre, round of 64-final (9:30 a.m.-9:53 p.m.)

- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, qualification (7:30 p.m.-9:57 p.m.)

- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Men's 60kg, round of 32-final (11 a.m.-7:20 p.m.)
Women's 48kg, round of 32-final (11 a.m.-6:49 p.m.)

- Rowing (Sea Forest Waterway)
Women's single sculls, repechage (8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 10m air rifle, qualification and final (8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. / 10:45 a.m.-11:25 a.m.)
Men's 10m air pistol, qualification and final (1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.-4:10 p.m.)

- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 100m breaststroke, heats (7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.)
Women's 100m butterfly, heats (7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.)
Men's 400m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Women's singles, first round (2:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, round of 16 (11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.)

- Taekwondo (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Women's 49kg, round of 16-final (10 a.m.-9:45 p.m.)
Men's 58kg, round of 16-final (10:15 a.m.-10 p.m.)

- Tennis (Ariake Tennis Park)
Men's singles, first round (11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

