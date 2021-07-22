(LEAD) Sweltering heat continues to bake S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES tense; ADDS photo, more details in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Unrelenting heat continued in most parts of the country Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s in some of the hottest areas, the weather agency said.
Heat warnings remained in effect for most of the country, where the average temperature was recorded in the range of 28 C-36 C nationwide, with some southwestern inland cities reaching as high as 38 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The scorching warm weather eased only slightly during the night. And the so-called tropical night phenomenon is forecast to continue for days to come.
The lowest temperatures in most big cities and coastal regions, including Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Mokpo, all hovered over 25 C on Wednesday night, with minimal break from the sweltering heat.
Days of extremely warm weather have pushed electricity consumption to this season's record levels, but the supply is in stable condition, the Korea Power Exchange said.
But demand for power is expected to grow further, possibly straining the electricity supply, as the current warm weather is forecast to continue well into next week, according to the weather agency.
Weather officials attributed the current heat wave to a deep mass of high-pressure air that has parked itself above the Korean Peninsula.
The season's sixth typhoon, In-fa, which formed south of Okinawa, Japan, on Sunday is currently on a path toward southern China. Although the typhoon will not directly affect the Korean Peninsula, it may possibly push more hot and damp air toward the peninsula, potentially aggravating the sweltering weather conditions, the agency said. But it added that it is still too early to determine the typhoon's effects on Korea.
Weather and health officials advised people to minimize outdoor activities during the day and watch out for any symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases