Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases, including one from Cheonghae unit
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- An additional sailor of the virus-stricken Cheonghae anti-piracy unit and three Army members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The sailor has been in isolation since returning home Tuesday from Africa due to the mass outbreak in the unit. He previously tested negative but developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Wednesday and underwent another round of tests, which found him to be infected, according to the ministry.
As of Thursday, the total caseload among the 301 Cheonghae unit members stood at 271, with 17 of them at hospital for treatment, it added.
In addition, the military reported three new cases across the country -- two officers and one enlistee -- bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases among the military population to 1,477. The figure includes 271 cases from the naval unit.
Meanwhile, 73,084 troops aged 30 and older, or 65.2 percent of the age group, had received their second doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases