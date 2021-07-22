POSCO Q2 net income up 1710 pct. to 1.81 tln won
All News 10:47 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.81 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), up 1710 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 1194.1 percent on-year to 2.2 trillion won. Sales increased 33.3 percent to 18.29 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Most Saved
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases