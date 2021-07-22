(2nd LD) POSCO's Q2 net jumps 18 times on robust demand
(ATTN: UPDATES with stock prices in last para)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Thursday that its second-quarter net profit surged 18 times from a year earlier on robust demand amid the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net profit for the three months that ended in June soared to 1.81 trillion won (US$1.57 billion) from a profit of 100 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit for the April-June quarter jumped to 2.2 trillion won from an operating income of 170 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The operating profit was 9.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
It marked the highest quarterly operating profit since 2006.
Sales rose 33.3 percent to 18.29 trillion won in the second quarter from 13.72 trillion won a year ago, it said.
The strong performance came amid heavy demand for steel used in cars, ships and construction as the global economy is recovering from the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
POSCO said its price hike of products also boosted its bottom line.
Shares in POSCO rose 4.69 percent to 346,000 won on the Seoul bourse, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.07 percent gain.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases