POSCO Chemical shifts to black in Q2
All News 10:58 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 33.9 billion won (US$29.4 million), swinging from a loss of 7.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 773.9 percent on-year to 35.6 billion won. Sales increased 41.1 percent to 480 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Most Saved
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases