POSCO Chemical shifts to black in Q2

All News 10:58 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 33.9 billion won (US$29.4 million), swinging from a loss of 7.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 773.9 percent on-year to 35.6 billion won. Sales increased 41.1 percent to 480 billion won.
