SK Telecom eyes sharing 3G network with rival carrier
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, is reviewing measures to share its 3G network with a rival carrier amid declining users on the aging service, a company report showed Thursday.
The carrier said in its annual sustainability report that it is considering measures to share its 3G network with a "competitor" as a way to offset operating costs amid a declining user base.
"Demand for 3G is declining while network operating costs for 3G remain still," its English-language report read. "Discussions are ongoing about the need to develop the 5G industry and increase consumer convenience by terminating 3G services."
The competitor likely refers to KT Corp. as it is the only other local carrier to offer 3G services. LG Uplus Corp., a smaller rival carrier, does not operate a 3G network.
An SK Telecom official said the company has yet to make any decisions over the measure.
As of end-May, South Korea's 3G users stood at just 4.2 million, compared with the total 71 million mobile network subscriptions, according to government data.
SK Telecom's 3G users numbered 1.3 million, far lower than its 7.4 million 5G users and 20.8 million 4G users.
A complete termination of SK Telecom's 3G service will likely be a few years off, as the company only phased out its 2G service last year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases