Outbound travel of foreigners on police wanted list virtually unregulated: audit agency
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Border control management of foreigners accused of serious crimes was found to be essentially unregulated by law enforcement authorities, a state audit report showed Thursday.
According to the report from the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), 91.6 percent of 2,931 foreign nationals accused of crimes subject to jail sentences of more than three years were found to have no police records seeking travel bans as of the end of October.
Of those, 480 were confirmed to have left South Korea.
The BAI noted that the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) did not have a centralized regulation pertaining to filing exit ban requests for foreigners on wanted lists, leaving the decisions at the discretion of local police stations.
The audit agency instructed the KNPA to strengthen its immigration control measures on foreigner fugitives, stressing that alleged criminals could avoid investigations by deciding not to return to South Korea.
The BAI also inspected some 200,000 automobiles registered under foreign nationals and found that some 13,000 were under those who have left South Korea for good.
The agency suspects that a considerable number of such abandoned cars were registered under fake names. The BAI informed the transportation ministry to consult with local governments and law enforcement to suspend the driver's licenses registered under the vehicles in question.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases