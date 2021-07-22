Moon meets Sherman at Cheong Wa Dae
All News 11:51 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in met Thursday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at Cheong Wa Dae.
She arrived in Seoul the previous day as part of her regional trip that will also take her to China.
Earlier this week, she visited Tokyo, where she had trilateral talks with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts.
She also had separate talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong just before meeting with Moon.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Most Saved
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
S. Korea reports over 600 breakthrough infections, 364 of them with Janssen vaccine