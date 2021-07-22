(LEAD) Moon requests Sherman's role in efforts for dialogue with N. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with meeting results; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in asked U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to play a proactive role for the resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang, as they met each other at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday.
Moon recalled his summit agreement with President Joe Biden in May to continue joint efforts for the shared goal of completely denuclearizing Korea and establishing permanent peace, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Sherman expressed hope that North Korea will respond positively to the Biden administration's dialogue offer at an early date.
She was quoted as saying that she wants the United States and South Korea to maintain a closely coordinated campaign on the North Korea issue.
The official added that she plans to have in-depth discussions on the matter during her upcoming visit to China.
Moon and Sherman also exchanged views on other regional and global issues, including climate change, in their 35-minute meeting.
Sherman mentioned a globally famous song by South Korean boy band BTS, titled "Permission to Dance," and quipped that the allies don't need "permission" from each other, as they have long worked together.
She then had a separate meeting with Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases