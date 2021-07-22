S. Korean professor appointed as member of U.N. committee on public administration
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean professor has been appointed as a member of a U.N. expert committee on public administration for the 2021-2025 period, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Park Soon-ae, professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of Public Administration, won the appointment to join the 24-member Committee of Experts on Public Administration (CEPA) during a session of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) this week.
The CEPA, established in 2001 by the ECOSOC, is tasked with supporting the work of the ECOSOC concerning the promotion and development of public administration and governance related to the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
"Her appointment is expected to lead to a strengthening of our country's contributions to the public administration and governance sectors within the international community," the ministry said in a press release.
"Our government plans to help our figures equipped with expertise advance into international organizations," it added.
Previously, Kim Pan-suk, a professor of global public administration at Yonsei University, served on the committee for the 2006-2013 period.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases