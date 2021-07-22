Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit a fresh high of over 1,800 on Thursday with mass infections from a virus-hit Naval unit, while authorities are increasingly inclined to extend the toughest virus restrictions in the wider Seoul area amid no signs of letup.
The country added 1,842 COVID-19 cases, including 1,533 local infections, raising the total caseload to 184,103, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moon meets Sherman at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in met Thursday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at Cheong Wa Dae.
She arrived in Seoul the previous day as part of her regional trip that will also take her to China.
-----------------
U.S.-S. Korea cooperation in technology is key to thorny problems: officials
WASHINGTON -- Cooperation between South Korea and the United States is critical to addressing the issue of weak supply chains for key technological products such as semiconductors, senior diplomats of the allied countries said Wednesday.
They also argued increased support for cooperation between their technological industries will help shape the future success of both nations.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Isolated country houses offer safe summer retreat from raging pandemic
SEOUL -- Kim Ji-young, a 29-year-old office worker in Seoul, enjoyed her second getaway vacation this year at a remote country house on the periphery of the southern agricultural city of Sangju last month.
The rustic old-style farmer's house, built with clay and wood, came with few of the amenities and services offered by fancy vacation accommodations.
-----------------
(Olympics) S. Korea poised for potential gold bonanza on 1st day of competition
TOKYO -- South Korea's objective at this year's Tokyo Olympics is to win six to seven gold medals. And more than half of that total could come on the first full day of the competition following Friday's opening ceremony.
Barring major upsets, South Korean athletes should contend for medals in archery, shooting, fencing and taekwondo Saturday. The most optimistic prognosticator predicts five gold medals.
-----------------
(LEAD) POSCO's Q2 net jumps 18 times on robust demand
SEOUL -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Thursday that its second-quarter net profit surged 18 times from a year earlier on robust demand amid the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net profit for the three months that ended in June soared to 1.81 trillion won (US$1.57 billion) from a profit of 100 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases