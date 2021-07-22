Downpour-hit southwestern areas designated as special disaster zones
All News 14:10 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in declared several southwestern areas Thursday as special disaster zones eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.
The areas are Jangheung, Gangjin and Haenam counties in South Jeolla Province, as well as four villages in Jindo County in the province, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They suffered serious damage from four days of torrential rains starting July 5.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Most Saved
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases