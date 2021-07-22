Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Downpour-hit southwestern areas designated as special disaster zones

All News 14:10 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in declared several southwestern areas Thursday as special disaster zones eligible for the government's financial support in recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

The areas are Jangheung, Gangjin and Haenam counties in South Jeolla Province, as well as four villages in Jindo County in the province, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

They suffered serious damage from four days of torrential rains starting July 5.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

