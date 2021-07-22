Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor Q2 net soars 426 pct. to 1.98 tln won

All News 14:10 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.98 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 425.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.88 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 590.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 38.7 percent to 30.32 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

