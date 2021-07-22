(LEAD) Hyundai Motor Q2 net nearly quadruples amid pandemic
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit nearly quadrupled compared with a year earlier on strong demand for its vehicles that offset output disruptions by chip shortages.
Net profit for the April-June quarter jumped to 1.52 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) from 377.27 billion won in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.
"Robust sales of high-end vehicles in the domestic and U.S. markets helped offset sales decline in other markets amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
A combination of its improved product mix, lower incentives and higher average selling prices, particularly in the U.S. market, helped reduce the impact of chip shortages and boost profits in the June quarter, it said.
Operating profit nearly tripled to 1.66 trillion won in the second quarter from 590.32 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 39 percent to 30.33 trillion won from 21.86 trillion won during the same period.
From January to June, net income jumped to 3.5 trillion won from 929.95 billion won in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases