Gyeonggi Gov. Lee widens lead over ex-prosecution chief Yoon in latest poll
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung widened his lead over former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in the latest poll on prospective presidential contenders released Thursday.
In the joint survey conducted jointly by four polling agencies on 1,003 people over the age of 18 from Monday to Wednesday, 27 percent threw their support behind Lee, up 1 percentage point from the same poll a week ago.
The poll was conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research International and Hankook Research.
Yoon, the leading conservative contender, garnered support of 19 percent, registering a 1 percentage point drop from last week and dropping below the 20 percent mark for the first time in recent polls.
Rep. Lee Nak-yon, former head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), came in third, with 14 percent, unchanged from a week ago, followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), with 4 percent.
Gov. Lee also beat Yoon 46 percent to 33 percent in a hypothetical two-way race. The Gyeonggi Province chief outpaced the former prosecutor 43 percent to 33 percent last week.
Rep. Lee also overtook Yoon in their hypothetical two-way competition, although by a slightly smaller win of 42 percent to 34 percent.
Respondents remained sharply divided over whether the scope of verifying the candidates' qualifications should focus on the contenders or include family-related matters as well. Of the surveyed, 49 percent said verifications should focus on the candidates, while 48 percent insisted on including the families too.
President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating inched up 1 percentage point to 46 percent, while his disapproval rating also climbed 3 percentage points to 50 percent.
The DP's approval rating remained unchanged at 33 percent, while that of the PPP fell 2 percentage points to 28 percent. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent level of confidence.
