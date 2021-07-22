Hana Financial Group Q2 net income up 34.2 pct. to 933.3 bln won
All News 15:24 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 933.3 billion won (US$811.5 million), up 34.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.28 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 937.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.8 percent to 7.09 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
