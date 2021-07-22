KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 695,000 UP 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,300 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,750 DN 700
SK hynix 119,500 UP 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 UP 50
Hanwha 30,300 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 220,500 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,250 UP 2,100
Kogas 36,000 UP 300
KIA CORP. 87,400 UP 300
DOOSAN 103,000 UP 500
DL 79,100 DN 500
CJ 101,000 UP 1,000
JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 100
LX INT 30,400 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 20,750 UP 1,000
TaihanElecWire 2,660 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 25,650 UP 550
DB HiTek 66,300 UP 1,300
Daesang 27,650 UP 50
SKNetworks 6,200 UP 100
ORION Holdings 16,850 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,000 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,450 UP 900
HITEJINRO 35,250 UP 100
Yuhan 61,500 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 183,500 UP 4,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,690 DN 10
LG Corp. 97,800 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 0
BoryungPharm 18,400 DN 200
L&L 13,600 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,600 UP 2,000
Shinsegae 276,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 321,500 DN 6,500
SGBC 91,600 0
KCC 320,000 UP 7,000
SKBP 124,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 60,800 UP 700
