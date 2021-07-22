KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 228,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 20,550 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,400 UP 400
Daewoong 36,250 DN 600
SamyangFood 91,000 DN 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 469,500 UP 6,500
TaekwangInd 1,064,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 UP 10
KAL 30,400 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 9,790 UP 320
CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 UP 1,000
Hyosung 119,500 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 33,100 0
LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 500
LOTTE 38,800 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,250 UP 260
POSCO 346,000 UP 15,500
DB INSURANCE 56,500 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 79,700 UP 1,200
NHIS 12,700 UP 350
DongwonInd 253,500 UP 1,500
SK Discovery 49,400 UP 50
LS 71,200 UP 300
GC Corp 317,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 44,300 UP 50
GS Retail 35,600 0
Ottogi 544,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 34,350 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 5,000
F&F Holdings 37,450 DN 1,200
MERITZ SECU 4,800 DN 5
KPIC 275,000 DN 3,500
HtlShilla 96,000 UP 4,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,140 UP 190
SKC 158,000 0
Hanmi Science 76,900 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 186,000 UP 4,500
Hanssem 119,500 UP 1,500
KSOE 128,500 UP 500
(MORE)
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases