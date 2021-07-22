KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,700 DN 250
OCI 119,000 UP 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,100 DN 500
KorZinc 510,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 80,900 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 56,100 UP 300
S-Oil 96,700 UP 2,200
LG Innotek 234,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,500 DN 3,500
HMM 41,900 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 97,900 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 218,000 UP 500
Mobis 282,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 1,300
S-1 82,200 UP 100
ZINUS 103,500 UP 3,000
Hanchem 282,500 UP 23,500
DWS 45,100 DN 450
KEPCO 25,150 DN 150
SamsungSecu 44,100 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 16,500 UP 350
SKTelecom 309,500 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 67,100 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 49,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 185,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 6,900 UP 70
Hanon Systems 16,100 UP 150
SK 277,500 UP 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 62,800 DN 1,300
Handsome 39,700 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 17,200 DN 100
COWAY 82,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,500 UP 1,500
IBK 10,350 UP 150
DONGSUH 30,050 UP 1,100
SamsungEng 22,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 137,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 7,610 UP 180
(MORE)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases