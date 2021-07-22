KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,300 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 400
KT 34,900 UP 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 20,550 UP 650
LG Uplus 15,150 UP 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,300 UP 1,700
KT&G 82,900 DN 100
DHICO 23,500 DN 900
Doosanfc 51,000 DN 2,400
LG Display 22,700 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,100 UP 600
NAVER 440,000 UP 12,000
Kakao 147,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 794,000 DN 15,000
KIWOOM 119,000 UP 1,500
DSME 33,200 UP 750
DSINFRA 17,000 UP 50
DWEC 7,310 UP 190
DongwonF&B 213,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 43,800 UP 900
LGH&H 1,627,000 DN 63,000
LGCHEM 826,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 58,300 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,650 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 164,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 269,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 24,000 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 UP 1,000
KIH 102,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 35,500 DN 800
GS 43,750 UP 700
CJ CGV 29,850 UP 100
LIG Nex1 43,550 UP 1,100
Fila Holdings 52,300 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 201,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,900 UP 1,700
HANWHA LIFE 3,500 UP 90
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases