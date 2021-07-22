KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 241,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 13,200 UP 400
SK Innovation 260,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 38,800 UP 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 UP 1,200
Hansae 21,550 UP 150
LX HAUSYS 101,000 0
Youngone Corp 40,500 0
CSWIND 87,200 DN 1,600
GKL 16,300 UP 350
KOLON IND 81,100 UP 300
HanmiPharm 330,000 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,590 UP 200
emart 159,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY503 00 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 55,100 0
HANJINKAL 66,800 UP 2,100
DoubleUGames 61,800 DN 200
CUCKOO 123,500 UP 500
COSMAX 132,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 62,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 884,000 DN 17,000
INNOCEAN 62,600 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 47,200 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 UP 50
Netmarble 140,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69800 UP1800
ORION 119,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,050 UP 100
BGF Retail 168,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 250,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 31,350 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 869,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 610,000 UP 30,000
SKBS 156,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 UP 400
HYBE 301,500 UP 3,000
SK ie technology 230,500 UP 14,500
DL E&C 150,500 UP 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,750 0
(END)
