Seoul stocks snap 4-day losing streak on earnings hope
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks snapped their four-day losing streak Thursday, as hopes for robust second-quarter earnings boosted investor sentiment despite the surge in new virus cases. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 34.3 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 3,250.21 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 701 million shares worth some 12.8 trillion won (US$11.1 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 537 to 289.
Foreigners bought a net 51 billion won, while retail investors sold 882 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 817 billion won.
The gains came as the country is struggling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, with the number of daily new coronavirus cases hitting a fresh record of 1,842 on Thursday.
"The surge in COVID-19 cases increased the psychological anxiety of investors, but solid economic fundamentals seem to have limited such influence," Daeshin Securities analyst Lee Kyung-min said.
Tech, financial and steel gains led the KOSPI's hike, while bios slumped.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 1.53 percent to 79,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 2.14 percent to 119,500 won.
Internet portal operator Naver increased 2.8 percent to 440,000 won, after the firm's quarterly net surged nearly six times on-year.
The country's largest steelmaker, POSCO, jumped 4.69 percent to 346,000 won, with its quarterly net soaring 18 times on-year.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.89 percent to 884,000 won, but top automaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.22 percent to 228,500 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 1.98 percent to 826,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,149.9 won to the U.S. dollar, up 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases