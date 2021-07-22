Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NH Investment & Securities Q2 net profit up 17.3 pct. to 270.5 bln won

All News 16:27 July 22, 2021

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 270.5 billion won (US$235.2 million), up 17.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 32.6 percent on-year to 393 billion won. Sales increased 5.7 percent to 2.08 trillion won.

The operating profit was 39.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
