S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 22, 2021
All News 16:30 July 22, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.915 0.908 +0.7
2-year TB 1.253 1.257 -0.4
3-year TB 1.397 1.383 +1.4
10-year TB 1.921 1.878 +4.3
2-year MSB 1.263 1.261 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.843 1.835 +0.8
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
