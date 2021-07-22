Moon puts off summer vacation due to pandemic: Cheong Wa Dae
All News 17:13 July 22, 2021
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has postponed his summer vacation in consideration of the COVID-19 crisis, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
He had planned to go on summer vacation in early August but put it off, taking the serious coronavirus situation into account, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity. The official stopped short of speaking about Moon's new vacation schedule.
South Korea is struggling to contain the rapid spread of the virus, especially the delta variant, among its people.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
Most Saved
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) South Korea reports another record-high number of coronavirus cases