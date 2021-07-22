GM Korea, labor union reach tentative wage deal
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., and its labor union reached a tentative wage deal on Thursday, one day after its unionized workers went on partial strike for higher pay.
The deal includes an increase of 30,000 won (US$26) in monthly base pay and a one-off bonus of 4.5 million won.
The wage agreement is subject to a vote by union members.
Unionized workers at GM Korea Co. launched a partial strike Wednesday to demand higher wages amid the protracted pandemic.
The union demanded a raise of 99,000 won in monthly base pay and a lump sum payment of over 10 million won in performance-related pay per person and a cash bonus.
South Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. and its labor reached a tentative wage deal Tuesday, averting a strike for the third consecutive year.
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
(3rd LD) New daily cases set another record amid rise of delta variant
-
(LEAD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended