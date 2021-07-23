Korean-language dailies

-- Defense ministry launches 'self-audit' into mass infections in Cheonghae unit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Mankind's first experiment against COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics to begin today (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moms roll up sleeves in appeal to stop KCTU rally (Donga Ilbo)

-- No spectators, no attention, gloomiest Olympics ever (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't forecasts rebound in birthrate, U.S. think tank sees it as impossible (Segye Times)

-- Cheonghae unit member says crews simply endured while spewing up bloody sputum, they were abandoned by country (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Members with bloody sputum cry for help, Munmu the Great was like hell' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Olympics that have never been experienced will begin (Hankyoreh)

-- Walking on tight rope, Olympics that have never been experienced before will begin (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. State Department says businesses in Korea run risk of being jailed (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- War of giving away money begins with pledges on distributing universal basic income (Korea Economic Daily)

