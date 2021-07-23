(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 23)

In January 2019, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced him to two years in prison for colluding with a group of online bloggers, including Kim Dong-won, known by his alias Druking, to illegally generate opinions in favor of Moon ahead of the last presidential vote. It also added another 10 months in jail with a stay of execution for two years to the sentence for Kim's violation of the election law. He was accused of offering the post of consul general in Sendai, Japan, to an associate of Druking in return for the secret cyber operation.