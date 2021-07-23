6 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Five American service members and a civilian worker for the U.S. military in South Korea tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said.
One of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. government chartered flight, and four service members and a civilian affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, 40 km west of Seoul, earlier this month.
One of them tested positive on the first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, the other on a subsequent test during quarantine and the remaining four on their final test required to exit quarantine, the USFK said Thursday.
Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed, USFK said, adding contact tracing was limited as they were immediately quarantined upon arrival without interacting with people outside of the USFK installations.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,107, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the U.S.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
-
(Olympics) Officials quitting in disgrace, sponsors reduce presence in scandal-marred buildup
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended