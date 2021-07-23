(LEAD) 18 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19

Eight service members at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul; one at Camp Carroll in the southeastern city of Daegu; one each at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the capital, and the nearby Osan Air Base; and a family member of a Department of Defense official at K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, were found to have contracted the virus Tuesday and Wednesday after developing symptoms or coming into contact with infected individuals, according to USFK.