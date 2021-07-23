Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/26 Sunny 0

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 0

Suwon 36/26 Sunny 0

Cheongju 36/25 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 37/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 36/23 Sunny 10

Gwangju 36/24 Cloudy 20

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 0

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

(END)

