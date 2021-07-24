(Olympics) schedule-Day 2
Tokyo, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Sunday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Women's team event, round of 16 (9:30 a.m.)
- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's singles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Men's doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Women's singles, preliminaries (10 a.m./ 6 p.m.)
Women's doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, preliminaries (10 a.m. / 6 p.m.)
- Cycling (Fuji International Speedway)
Women's road race (1 p.m.)
- Equestrian (Equestrian Park)
Individual dressage, preliminaries (5 p.m.)
- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Women's individual foil, round of 64 (9 a.m.)
Men's individual epee, round of 64 (9:30 a.m.)
- Football (Ibaraki Kashima Stadium)
Men's group match vs. Romania (8 p.m.)
- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Women's artistic, qualification (8:20 p.m.)
- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. Norway (4:15 p.m.)
- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Men's 66kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Women's 52kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's laser-one person dinghy, Race 1 and 2 (2:30 p.m. / 3:45 p.m.)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, Race 1, 2 and 3 (12 p.m. / 12:50 p.m. / 1:40 p.m.)
- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 10m air pistol, qualification (9 a.m.)
Men's 10m air rifle, qualification (1 p.m.)
Men's skeet, qualification (9:30 a.m.)
- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 100m breaststroke, semifinals (11:33 a.m.)
Women's 100m butterfly, semifinals (10:40 a.m.)
Men's 400m freestyle, final (10:52 a.m.)
Men's 100m backstroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 100m backstroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Men's 200m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 400m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium)
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals (10 a.m.)
Women's singles, second round (2 p.m.)
- Taekwondo (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Men's 68kg, round of 16 (10:15 a.m.)
Women's 57kg, round of 16 (10 a.m.)
- Tennis (Ariake Tennis Park)
Men's singles, first round (11 a.m.)
- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Brazil (9:45 p.m.)
- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Men's 67kg (11:50 a.m. / 7:50 p.m.)
