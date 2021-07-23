2000 -- U.S. Forces Korea issues an apology for the dumping of toxic chemical waste into Seoul's Han River. The U.S. command admitted to the improper disposal of 20 gallons of formaldehyde from the U.S. Yongsan military compound in February of that year. The illegal dumping became known to the public in early July when a U.S. base employee revealed that U.S. forces had repeatedly released the carcinogenic chemical into the river.

