Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning, largely as optimism for strong earnings offset concerns over the extended virus curbs in greater Seoul.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 4.82 point, or 0.15 percent, to 3,255.03 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The fourth wave of the new coronavirus weakened investor sentiment, while strong earnings provided some relief.
Earlier in the morning, the government extended the toughest virus restrictions in the greater Seoul area for another two weeks, citing the recent surge in virus infections.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.26 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver moved up 2.39 percent, while leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.53 percent.
Giant chemical maker LG Chem edged down 0.12 percent, but top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.57 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,149.65 won to the U.S. dollar, up 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
-
(3rd LD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(LEAD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul to be under toughest curbs for 2 more weeks