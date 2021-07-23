Cheong Wa Dae extends press center closure for two weeks
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Friday its Chunchugwan press center will remain closed for two more weeks in line with extended social distancing restrictions against COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, the government announced the extension of the highest level of regulations by two weeks in Seoul and nearby regions amid no tangible progress in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
Chunchugwan has been shut temporarily since July 12.
It is the first time that the facility has closed as a precautionary measure against infectious diseases since its establishment in 1990.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
-
(3rd LD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(LEAD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul to be under toughest curbs for 2 more weeks