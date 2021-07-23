S. Korea expects U.S. bill to build institutional ground for reunions of separated families
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea hopes that a recently passed U.S. House bill will help create an institutional foundation for Korean Americans to meet their war-severed families in North Korea, the unification ministry said Friday.
Earlier this week, the House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill that calls for cooperation between the United States and South Korea to hold reunions, including through video links between Korean Americans and their families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
"Our government positively sees the passage of the bill," Cha Deok-cheol, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing. "We think it would contribute to creating an institutional basis for people in the U.S. to meet their separated famines regardless of diplomatic and military situations between the North and the U.S."
Cha reiterated the government's commitment to pushing for reunions of separated families as one of the most urgent humanitarian issues.
"When inter-Korean dialogue resumes, we will continue to have consultations with the North to find practical solutions to the separated families issue, including those staying in the U.S.," he said.
Tens of thousands of people remain separated from their families in the North since the Korean War, which ended in a truce. Most of the survivors are older than 80.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
(LEAD) BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
(LEAD) 4 baseball players banned for rest of 2021 over social distancing violation
-
Diversity in 'Permission to Dance' makes song more than a chart-topper
-
BTS named S. Korea's special presidential envoy for public diplomacy
-
Foreign ministry calls on Chinese envoy to be 'cautious' after remarks on presidential front-runner
-
S. Korea takes down banners at athletes' village on IOC's request
-
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song 'Permission to Dance'
-
S. Korean entertainment scene on edge following COVID-19 outbreaks
-
Missing Korean mountaineer's phone signal captured in Chinese territory
-
(3rd LD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(LEAD) Greater Seoul to be under toughest curbs for 2 more weeks
-
New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
(LEAD) New cases break record for 2nd day; toughest curbs likely to be extended