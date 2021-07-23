(3rd LD) Members of virus-hit Cheonghae unit dismiss suspicion of sailors going AWOL at African port
By Oh Seok-min and Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, July 23 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- Members of the virus-hit South Korean anti-piracy Cheonghae unit on Friday dismissed speculation that some of its sailors sneaked out of their vessel while it was docked at an African port resulting in a mass COVID-19 outbreak.
All of the 301-strong Cheonghae unit members were airlifted home earlier this week, cutting short their anti-piracy mission in waters off Africa, after 247 service members tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Fresh tests found 24 more cases, raising the total caseload to 271 as of Friday.
Military and health authorities are working to determine the exact route of their infections based on the fact that the unit reported the first individual showing symptoms of a cold one day after their destroyer, Munmu the Great, left a local port after staying there for four days until July 1 to load supplies.
"I think it is simply not possible for the sailors to leave the ship and stay on land (given situations and rules)," a Cheonghae unit member said.
Another sailor said in a telephone interview with reporters that strict antivirus measures had been enforced, particularly as the virus situation in the region had gotten worse, and the country where they docked did not allow foreign sailors to freely enter its territory.
Instead, several other unit members pointed to items loaded onto the vessel as a source of the infection, as the foods delivered were poorly packaged and food handlers were first to complain of symptoms.
When loading supplies, one civilian pilot boarded the vessel, but the person, as well as Cheonghae unit members, wore protective gear, according to officials.
But the health authorities have said chances of the virus penetrating the vessel through food stuffs are quite low.
Poor initial responses by the military to the outbreak have been blamed for aggravating the situation.
"In the wake of a surge in the number of sailors with similar symptoms, virus tests were carried out with rapid testing kits, all of which were negative. After getting the results, we thought that it was not the new coronavirus," one sailor told reporters.
The Navy admitted that the defense ministry had ordered the unit to provide rapid antigen detection test kits, but the vessel kicked off its journey without them, causing a delay in discovering the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the 4,400-ton vessel.
Another sailor also said that the military cooks who had symptoms returned to their duties a week later after they got better, only to find out later that they had all been infected with the virus.
The service members also mentioned poor living conditions on the vessel, as well as the virus situation in the region.
The vessel has many closed quarters, and each room houses around 16 to 36 people. They also use the bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms all together, according to one officer.
The ventilation system of the ship is interconnected, meaning that the virus can be picked up by the air system in one space and passed on to other rooms, experts said.
As the number of sailors with symptoms grew exponentially, they suffered from shortages of medicine and other medical equipment. But the unit was not able to dock at a nearby port due to refusal by the African country, one officer claimed.
The government also drew criticism for not actively seeking ways to inoculate them. None of them had been vaccinated as they left South Korea in February, weeks before the country began the vaccination campaign.
Earlier in the day, local dailies JoongAng Ilbo and Chosun Ilbo, citing some unit members, reported that some of the sailors had such serious symptoms as blood-tinged sputum, but they were only prescribed Tylenol.
The papers also cited them saying the vessel was "like hell," and that they were abandoned by the country.
Another sailor told reporters that he did see a colleague coughing up blood-tinged sputum, but stressed that their captain, as well as medical staff, did their best to manage the situation and care for the service members. The captain and military doctors also tested positive.
The ministry on Thursday launched an audit into the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Navy and other related agencies to figure out what caused the worst-ever cluster infection in the military.
On Thursday, a team of experts from the military, the government and the civilian sector also launched an investigation to find out the exact route of the mass infection.
The team is jointly led by senior officials from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and the Armed Forces Medical Command with the participation of two to three civilian experts, seven health officials and eight service members.
One officer has been dispatched to Africa for an on-site investigation of the virus-hit vessel, though the probe is expected to largely rely on the crew members' testimony as the destroyer has been disinfected for a new team of sailors to pilot it back home.
The investigation will continue until next Friday, and the team will come up with follow-up measures based on the results, the ministry said.
