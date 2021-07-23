BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS on Friday unveiled an R&B version of its latest Billboard-topping hit "Permission to Dance."
The remix, which the group's agency Big Hit Music described as having a 1990s vibe, was released at 1 p.m., two weeks after the septet dropped the summer song.
The new version is a gesture of gratitude for fans around the world who supported BTS in hitting No. 1 on the Billboard main singles chart with five songs, the agency added.
BTS recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Permission to Dance," scoring back-to-back debuts atop the list after "Butter." It has also hit No. 1 with the songs "Dynamite," "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)."
The seven-piece act had also released three remix versions of "Butter" released in May -- "Hotter," "Sweeter" and "Cooler."
The titles of the remix versions apparently come from the lyrics of "Butter": Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!"
