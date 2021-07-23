Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Hyundai Mobis Q2 net soars on robust sales of key auto parts

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Friday its second-quarter net profit nearly tripled from a year earlier on increased sales of key components.

Net profit for the April-June quarter soared to 669.6 billion won (US$582 million) from 234.7 billion won in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"Increased sales of high-margin components for sport utility and environment-friendly vehicles gave a boost to the quarterly bottom line," it said.

Operating profit also jumped to 563.6 billion won in the second quarter from 168.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 37 percent to 10.29 trillion won from 7.54 trillion won during the same period.

Hyundai Mobis aims to win $2.87 billion worth of overseas orders for the year, which is 63 percent higher than the $1.76 billion deals achieved last year.

In the first six months, it achieved $678 million worth of overseas orders.

The company expects its bottom line to improve further this year, as it has begun supplying core components for Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).

In April, Hyundai Motor Co. launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric model equipped with the platform in the domestic market.

Hyundai Mobis earns 90 percent of its overall sales from deals with affiliates Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor Group shows the E-GMP platform.

