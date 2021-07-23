Hyundai honorary chairman inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Chung Mong-koo, honorary chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, became the first Korean inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame at the 2020/2021 induction and awards event, the company said Friday.
The South Korean automotive group's chairman, Chung Eui-sun, attended the event held at the ICON Convention Center in Detroit on July 22 on behalf of his 83-year-old father, Hyundai said in a statement.
"My father continued the legacy of my grandfather Chung Ju-yung, who founded Hyundai. He expanded the Group's presence globally and continued to pursue excellence in quality. He made the Group something that employees and customers can all be proud of," the chairman said.
Hyundai Motor Group will lead the evolution of smart mobility, he said.
The Automotive Hall of Fame was established in 1939 to honor notable business leaders who have contributed significantly to the advancement of the automotive industry and mobility.
