Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings shifts to black in Q2

All News 14:52 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 21.8 billion won (US$18.9 million), turning from a loss of 12.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 77 percent on-year to 184.6 billion won. Revenue increased 58 percent to 6.33 trillion won.
