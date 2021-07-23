Russia, 3 others newly added to list of 2-week isolation countries
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Friday that entrants from Russia and three other nations will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine period, even if they are fully vaccinated.
With the addition of the four nations, arrivals from 26 countries will not be able to skip a mandatory 14-day quarantine, they said.
Starting earlier this month, arrivals of those countries who are fully vaccinated have been excluded from the self-isolation policy. However, they are still only allowed to visit South Korea for business, academic or humanitarian purposes.
Under the latest revision, however, four more countries -- including Russia and Uzbekistan -- in addition to 22 other countries that are suffering from a rising number of cases of the more transmissible delta variant, will not be able to skip quarantine.
On Monday, the country said it has added 719 new delta variant cases over the past week.
The number of new delta cases accounted for 71.8 percent of 1,001 new cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus reported over the cited period.
Since May, South Koreans who were vaccinated here have also been exempted from the mandatory 14-day isolation period when arriving from overseas. They are still required to receive COVID-19 tests and have no related symptoms to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation.
