Hyundai Wia shifts to black in Q2
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 38.3 billion won (US$33.3 million), shifting from a loss of 48.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 45.2 billion, compared with a loss of 38.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 63.2 percent to 1.98 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
