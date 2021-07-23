Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Engineering & Construction to raise 99 bln won via stock sale

All News 15:12 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, JULY 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 99 billion won(US$86 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 2 million preferred shares at a price of 114,500 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!