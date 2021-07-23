Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit up 86.2 pct. to 214.3 bln won

All News 15:37 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 214.3 billion won (US$186.2 million), up 86.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 276.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 130.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 67.2 percent to 5.46 trillion won.

The operating profit was 8.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

