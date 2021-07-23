SKNetworks 6,290 UP 90

CJ 101,000 0

DongkukStlMill 21,600 UP 850

TaihanElecWire 2,615 DN 45

DB HiTek 65,200 DN 1,100

JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 100

ORION Holdings 16,750 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 200

Daesang 27,850 UP 200

LX INT 31,550 UP 1,150

KAL 30,300 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,680 DN 10

Shinsegae 274,000 DN 2,000

Nongshim 323,500 UP 2,000

SamyangFood 90,800 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,200 UP 3,550

CJ CheilJedang 470,000 UP 500

SGBC 91,900 UP 300

LG Corp. 97,800 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 52,500 UP 900

POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 UP 3,500

BoryungPharm 18,150 DN 250

L&L 13,650 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 72,700 UP 500

TaekwangInd 1,081,000 UP 17,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 0

SK hynix 118,500 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 707,000 UP 12,000

HyundaiEng&Const 55,300 DN 2,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,900 UP 2,150

SamsungF&MIns 217,500 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,950 DN 300

Kogas 36,550 UP 550

Hanwha 30,400 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 0

KIA CORP. 86,400 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 UP 4,500

ShinhanGroup 38,350 DN 100

HITEJINRO 34,900 DN 350

NEXENTIRE 9,420 DN 370

(MORE)