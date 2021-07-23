KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 6,290 UP 90
CJ 101,000 0
DongkukStlMill 21,600 UP 850
TaihanElecWire 2,615 DN 45
DB HiTek 65,200 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 29,200 UP 100
ORION Holdings 16,750 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 DN 200
Daesang 27,850 UP 200
LX INT 31,550 UP 1,150
KAL 30,300 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,680 DN 10
Shinsegae 274,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 323,500 UP 2,000
SamyangFood 90,800 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,200 UP 3,550
CJ CheilJedang 470,000 UP 500
SGBC 91,900 UP 300
LG Corp. 97,800 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,500 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 18,150 DN 250
L&L 13,650 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,700 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,081,000 UP 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,010 0
SK hynix 118,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 707,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 55,300 DN 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,900 UP 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 217,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,950 DN 300
Kogas 36,550 UP 550
Hanwha 30,400 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 0
KIA CORP. 86,400 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 UP 4,500
ShinhanGroup 38,350 DN 100
HITEJINRO 34,900 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 9,420 DN 370
