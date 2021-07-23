KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 0
KCC 336,000 UP 16,000
SKBP 122,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 60,000 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 225,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 20,550 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,900 UP 500
Daewoong 36,850 UP 600
Yuhan 61,600 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 183,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 101,000 DN 2,000
DL 79,500 UP 400
Hyosung 119,000 DN 500
GCH Corp 33,200 UP 100
LotteChilsung 139,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE 38,400 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,200 DN 50
POSCO 353,500 UP 7,500
DB INSURANCE 56,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 79,300 DN 400
NHIS 13,000 UP 300
DongwonInd 253,500 0
SK Discovery 49,700 UP 300
LS 71,200 0
GC Corp 318,000 UP 500
GS E&C 44,200 DN 100
F&F Holdings 38,050 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 751,000 UP 13,000
Ottogi 545,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 271,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,150 UP 10
SKC 159,500 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,910 UP 110
HtlShilla 94,300 DN 1,700
IlyangPharm 34,200 DN 150
GS Retail 35,550 DN 50
Hanmi Science 77,000 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 183,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 122,000 UP 2,500
KSOE 132,000 UP 3,500
